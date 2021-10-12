PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.35

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 39082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$265.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.03.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $108,864.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

