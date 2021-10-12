Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 80225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The company has a market cap of C$214.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.56.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,061,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,094.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.