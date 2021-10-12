Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. 117,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,985,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.