Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. 117,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,985,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 91.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
