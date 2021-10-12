Wagerr Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.44 million and $12,254.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00285311 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,243,218 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.