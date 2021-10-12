Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 72.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 17,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.