MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 110,300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $17.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,476.58. 7,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,098. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,363.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,192.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,789.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,594.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.