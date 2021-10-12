380,891 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 303,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

