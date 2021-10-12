Mirova Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mirova reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,180 shares of company stock valued at $74,923,427. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,534. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

