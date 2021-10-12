Mirova Has $3.35 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,540,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

BFAM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,946. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 434.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

