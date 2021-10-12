Mirova Purchases 700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

