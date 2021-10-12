iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,438 shares.The stock last traded at $276.74 and had previously closed at $276.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day moving average is $269.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

