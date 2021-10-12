Summitry LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.43. 20,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

