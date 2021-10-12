FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in FedEx by 736.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.95. 86,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

