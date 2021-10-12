Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,020.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. 95,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

