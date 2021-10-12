Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

