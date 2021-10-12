Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
