Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 313,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.