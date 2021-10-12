Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $13.50

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SFT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

