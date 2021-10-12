Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,024. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

