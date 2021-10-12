Covington Capital Management Acquires 6,159 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,989. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average is $283.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

