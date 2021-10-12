Covington Capital Management Has $11.43 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.13. 17,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

