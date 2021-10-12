Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Mirova’s 7th Largest Position

Mirova trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.13. 105,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

