SparksPay Market Capitalization Hits $34,751.92 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $34,751.92 and $124.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,644,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,415,734 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

