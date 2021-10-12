Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 6,190 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

