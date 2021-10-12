PAX Financial Group LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $345.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

