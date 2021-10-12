Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 1,111.3% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

