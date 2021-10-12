Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of OCLDY remained flat at $$10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.72.
About Orica
