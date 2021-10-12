Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OCLDY remained flat at $$10.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

