China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAOVY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,479. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.7589 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

