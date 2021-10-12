TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 701 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 393,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.