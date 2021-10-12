Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

