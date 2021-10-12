TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 432,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

