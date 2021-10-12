Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 404 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

