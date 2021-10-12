Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 4.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 7,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,455,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

