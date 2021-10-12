Toroso Investments LLC Sells 57,462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,293,450. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

