Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 266 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,178 shares of company stock worth $198,010,919 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.28. 152,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,389. The company has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.