Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) were up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 101,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,260% from the average daily volume of 7,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

