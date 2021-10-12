Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.25

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.64. Kaltura shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,308 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

