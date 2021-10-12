TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.27

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 8011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

