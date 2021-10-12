EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 166,560 shares.The stock last traded at $174.92 and had previously closed at $173.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

