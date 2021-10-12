AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVH traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. 2,521,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,704. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

