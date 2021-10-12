Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Rises By 718.2%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ASPCF remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

