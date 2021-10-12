Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Declines By 82.6%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOSSY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

