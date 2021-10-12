Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 508,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average of $226.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

