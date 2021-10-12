Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 81,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,523. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

