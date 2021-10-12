Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

