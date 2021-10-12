Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,924. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

