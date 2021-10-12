Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

