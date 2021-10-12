Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,510. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

