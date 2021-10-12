Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $87.56

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $30,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at about $20,429,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.97. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

