TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. Wynn Resorts makes up 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.86. 232,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,196. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.