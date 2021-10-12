Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.44). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,939. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

